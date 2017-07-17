 Top
    Azerbaijani and Latvian Presidents held one-on-one meeting

    The presidents exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest
    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ After the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis have held a one-on-one meeting.

    Report informs, the presidents noted successful development of the bilateral relations in political, economic and other areas. The importance of the Azerbaijani President`s official visit to Latvia in terms of the expansion of relations was emphasized. The heads of state exchanged views over the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, and discussed the opportunities for expanding the bilateral ties.

    The presidents also exchanged views over other issues of mutual interest.

