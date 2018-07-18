Azerbaijani and Italian presidents had one-on-one meeting

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella have held a one-on-one meeting.

Report informs, the meeting highlighted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy were successfully developing in political, economic and other spheres. It was expressed assurance that the official visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of relations.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.