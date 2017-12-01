Azerbaijani and Iranian foreign ministers discuss mutual cooperation

© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the VII Ministerial Conference within the framework of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

During the meeting, the ministers appreciated the continued efforts of both sides made to develop the friendly and good neighborly relations between Iran and Azerbaijan in various fields.

Ministers noted the importance of deepening cooperation in various formats in line with the spirit of bilateral relations. In this regard, they highlighted the important role of Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey trilateral meeting to be held in Baku on December 19-20, in terms of regional cooperation and exchanged views on the creation of new formats of trilateral cooperation.

The parties touched upon issues related to the development of the North-South transport corridor and expressed their confidence that this project will link South Asia and Northern Europe and promote cooperation and prosperity throughout the regions.

Ministers also discussed legal status of the Caspian Sea and expressed determination of both countries to develop the Caspian Sea as the arena of friendship and cooperation jointly with other Caspian littoral states.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Heart of Asia-Istanbul process is a unique platform that combines the efforts of the participating and supporting parties in promoting stability, security and prosperity in Afghanistan, wider region and beyond. In this context, the sides highlighted importance of the VII Baku Ministerial Meeting of Istanbul Process.