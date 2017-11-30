Azerbaijani Ambassador: EaP Summit in Brussels was the best, constructive and based on real policy

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The last summit of the Eastern Partnership (EaP Summit) in Brussels was very constructive and based on real policy.

Report informs, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium Fuad Isgandarov said in his interview with the Euractiv.

"I participated in three Eastern Partnership summits. From my experience, I can say that this last summit was the best I've ever seen and in which I participated. It was very constructive, future oriented and based on real politics. This summit united the peoples, united the countries, made them closer to each other”, İsgandarov stated.

Commenting on the main message to Azerbaijan in the joint declaration of the Eap Summit, Ambassador stressed that there were many positive elements for the country.

“Let’s start from very obvious one. It is a position of the EU countries in the matter of supporting the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of the countries of the Eastern Partnership. In case of the conflict resolution there was a holistic approach. The position of the EU and its neighbors in the issue of resolutions on conflicts was absolutely clear: it is a general approach based on norms and principles of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is extremely important for countries of the six, who, unfortunately, were involved and continue to be in conflict", diplomat stressed.

According to him, this approach justifies itself, since in the case of a deeper departure, the deepening of details of the EU can become a platform for confrontation.

"The position of the EU countries and the countries of the Eastern Partnership" was absolutely unifying, "F. Iskenderov said.

According to diplomat, conflicts in the countries of partnership, including Nagorno-Karabakh, are seen as an "infection".

"Now this happens in the neighborhood, and tomorrow it could be in your own house," Isgandarov said, adding that these conflicts pose a serious threat to security and politics of Europe.

Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that "all these points are reflected in the final declaration of the summit and they are its core".