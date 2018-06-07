Azerbaijani Ambassador attends iftar dinner at White House

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump hosted his first iftar dinner as US president yesterday, marking the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim invitees at the White House.

Report informs citing the Ahaber, the iftar was attended by ambassadors of Muslim states in the United States and representatives of Muslim communities in Washington.

The White House did not disclose the list of those who attended the iftar. However, journalists learned that the embassies of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Balearic Islands, Tunisia, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Morocco, Algeria and Libya in the United States, including ambassador of Azerbaijan Elin Suleymanov attended the ceremony.

As objection, representatives of the Muslim community, who were not invited to the iftar organized iftar dinner and held an event at the Lafayette Park in front of the White House. Representatives of the American-Islamic Relations Council and the Islamic community of North America also attended the ceremony. Nearly 150 Muslim men who prayed together before dinner had iftar dinner.

The head of the North American Islamic community, Zahid Bukhari, said that if millions of Muslims in the United States were not invited to the iftar dinner, it is obvious an example of Donald Trump’s attitude for Muslims and Islam: "If important American Muslim leaders are not invited to this event, the target is not good, but we are grateful even for taking such step after 17 months. We have opened the iftar dinner here to complete this unfinished ceremony. "

According to the information, one of the Christian monks in the United States attended the iftar to support the protest action of Muslim community.

Notably, in the last 20 years until 2016, US President Bill Clinton, little George Bush and Barack Obama have had iftar dinner at the White House. In 2017, Donald Tramp broke this tradition and did not organize iftar dinner. His actions caused public dissatisfaction.