    Azerbaijan votes in favor of resolution rejecting Jerusalem as Israeli capital - PHOTO

    UK, China, France and Russia voted in favor of rejecting

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan voted in favor of the resolution of the UN General Assembly rejecting the Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

    Report informs referring to the UN press service.

    Apart from Azerbaijan, four of the five permanent UN Security Council members - United Kingdom, China, France and Russia, as well as Germany, Spain, Japan, Belgium, Italy, Norway voted in favor of the resolution rejecting the Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

    Yesterday, UN General Assembly adopted resolution rejecting the US' aforesaid decision.

    128 states voted in favor of the document, 9 states voted against, 35 states abstained.

    US, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshal islands. Togo, Nauru, Palau. Mocronesia voted against the resolution. 20 states including Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Mongolia, Zambia did not participate in the vote.

