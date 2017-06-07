Azerbaijan to sign agreement with Leningrad Region on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation

St. Petersburg. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will sign an agreement with the Leningrad Region on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation.

Azerbaijani Consul General to St. Petersburg Sultan Gasimov told Report.

Consul General noted that a project was prepared jointly with the Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko to develop bilateral cooperation between the Leningrad Region and Azerbaijan.

"Extensive delegation of the Leningrad Region will visit Azerbaijan in fall 2017, which will sign an agreement on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation", S.Gasimov said.

He added that issues of increasing volume of trade with Azerbaijan were discussed at a recent meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko.

"Shipbuilding industry highly developed here. Since Baku is also washed by the sea, we were strongly suggested to consider creating a shipyard in the country. Pharmaceutical industry has developed both in the city and region. Administration of St. Petersburg has proposed building a joint plant producing drugs against oncological diseases. In addition, the city authorities are interested in the development of the tourism segment, which is primarily due to the upcoming world football championship. Today Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are proposed to invest in the construction of hotels", Consul General said, adding that concrete proposals will soon be presented to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.