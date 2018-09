Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has submitted a list of names of three candidates for the post of new judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to PACE.

Report informs citing the press service of PACE, Chingiz Alasgarov, Sanan Hajiyev and Elshana Valiyeva are nominated to the post of judge from Azerbaijan.

Discussion of candidates and the election expected to be held in April.