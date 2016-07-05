Azerbaijani MP elected OSCE PA Vice-President

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s MP Azay Guliyev has been elected Vice-Speaker of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA).

Report informs, the election to the post of OSCE PA vice-president was held at the last plenary meeting of the OSCE PA annual session in Tbilisi.

Austrian MP Christine Muttonen was elected OSCE PA President with 86 votes, while Azerbaijani MP, Vice-Chair of the OSCE PA General Committee on Political Affairs and Security Azay Guliyev was elected Vice-President of the Organization with 119 votes.