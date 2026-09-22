Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Mali on Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 11:05
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Mali on the occasion of its Independence Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Mali on the occasion of Mali's National Day. Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Mali on the occasion of Mali’s National Day!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 22, 2026
Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇲🇱@MaliMaeci pic.twitter.com/O3r3xzGskL
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