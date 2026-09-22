Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Mali on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 11:05
    Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Mali on Independence Day

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Mali on the occasion of its Independence Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Mali on the occasion of Mali's National Day. Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Mali
    Azərbaycan XİN Malini təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Мали с Национальным днем

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