​Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the terrorist attack in Nice, France

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack committed in the city of Nice, France.

Report was informed by the Foreign Ministry's press service, the statement notes that Azerbaijan strongly condemns the terrorist attack committed in the city of Nice, France.

“We bring our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in this horrible terrorist attack and wish a speedy recover to the injured”.

“As a country suffering from terrorism, the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

The statement said that the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France is investigating having the Azerbaijani citizens in the attack from the relevant authorities: "We urge the Azerbaijani citizens who are currently in France to obey the security measures of the French law enforcement bodies and avoid crowded places.”