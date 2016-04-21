Azerbaijan joins on more UN Convention

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on joining 'the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea' and 'Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 10 December 1982'.

Report informs, according to the document, the Republic of Azerbaijan has joined 'the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea', which has been adopted in Bay Montego, Jamaica on December 10, 1982 and 'Agreement relating to the Implementation of Part XI of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 10 December 1982', adopted in New York on July 28, 1994.