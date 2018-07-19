Azerbaijan-Italy business forum held in Baku

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijan-Italy business forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, attended the forum.

Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the Italian President’s daughter Laura Mattarella also joined the forum.

The presidents made speeches at the forum.