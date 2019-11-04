Elmar Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan is ready to continue its support to those in need in Somalia

“Azerbaijan is ready to continue its support to those in need in Somalia and other countries of the region," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Somalia.

"We are gravely concerned that the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Somalia. Climate change is leading to frequent droughts in Somalia- forcing people to leave their homes almost every two years. Azerbaijan responded to the appeals of the respective governments and international organizations to provide urgent aid aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa, including Somalia – the worst-affected country in the region. In 2012 the Eurasian Regional Centre of ICYF which is OIC affiliated institution hosted in the capital of Azerbaijan conducted with the support of Azerbaijani Government a charity campaign which resulted in providing 1-month food security for victims of the Somalian drought. Azerbaijan’s ADA University also provides fully covered scholarship education for young Somali professionals in the fields important for strengthening state-building. It is important that the international community continues supporting Somalia. At the same time, all parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian access and refrain from actions which threaten the safety of the local population and those assisting them," the minister said.