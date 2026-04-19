Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Joao Bernardo Vieira, minister of foreign affairs, international cooperation and communities of Guinea-Bissau, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, including opportunities in political, economic, humanitarian, tourism and energy sectors.

They highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to advance shared interests within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

During the meeting, the importance of expanding economic and trade ties, exchanging experience in natural resource development, sharing expertise in public service delivery, and making more active use of scholarship programmes and other opportunities in education and vocational training was also emphasized.

It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to further developing ties with African countries, including Guinea-Bissau.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.