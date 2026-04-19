Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 12:23
    Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks

    Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Joao Bernardo Vieira, minister of foreign affairs, international cooperation and communities of Guinea-Bissau, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The sides discussed prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau, including opportunities in political, economic, humanitarian, tourism and energy sectors.

    They highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to advance shared interests within multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

    During the meeting, the importance of expanding economic and trade ties, exchanging experience in natural resource development, sharing expertise in public service delivery, and making more active use of scholarship programmes and other opportunities in education and vocational training was also emphasized.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to further developing ties with African countries, including Guinea-Bissau.

    Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

    Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks
    Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks
    Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau FMs hold talks

    Jeyhun Bayramov Guinea-Bissau
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov Qvineya-bisaulu həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов встретился с министром иностранных дел Гвинеи-Бисау

    Latest News

    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    18:44

    UAE says it dismantles Iran-linked ‘terrorist" group plotting attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed