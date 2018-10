© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries to be held on June 21-22 in Minsk, Belarus.

Report was informed by the Foreign Ministry.

Speech and several meetings of E. Mammadyarov are scheduled within the framework of the event.