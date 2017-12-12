Azerbaijan awards four trade representatives with diplomatic rank- LIST

© Report

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the second degree.

Report informs, according to the order, trade representatives of Azerbaijan in foreign embassies - Aliyev Ruslan Allahverdi, Aliyev Elnur Ali, Nadiroghlu Teymur Mahmud and Naghdaliyev Nemat Zeynal were granted the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the second degree.