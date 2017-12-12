 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan awards four trade representatives with diplomatic rank- LIST

    The head of state signed a relevant order© Report

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the second degree.

    Report informs, according to the order, trade representatives of Azerbaijan in foreign embassies - Aliyev Ruslan Allahverdi, Aliyev Elnur Ali, Nadiroghlu Teymur Mahmud and Naghdaliyev Nemat Zeynal were granted the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the second degree.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi