Azerbaijan and Switzerland enjoy successful cooperation

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, as part of the visit to Switzerland, held several meetings in Bern, the capital city of Switzerland, Report informs.

Mrs. Muradova has met Swiss Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Yves Rossie who said there was good cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in political, cultural, economic fields. He praised the developing inter-parliamentary relations. The Minister of State said Switzerland supported Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, adding his country was against any steps that threaten the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mrs. Muradova stressed the importance of her meetings held in Switzerland. On developing inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, the Deputy Speaker stressed the contributions of friendship groups operating in the legislative bodies of both countries in terms of deepening this cooperation.

Muradova said Armenia impedes the peaceful regulation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding, “they try to maintain the status quo”.

She said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays due attention to further developing relations with Switzerland and stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of the heads of states.

The Azerbaijani delegation then met the Mayor of Bern Alexander Tschäppät who highlighted the history of the city.

They expressed assurance that Azerbaijani-Swiss relations, as well as ties of the nations would further develop.