Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia is interested to sign an agreement on the international transfer of prisoners with a few countries. Report informs citing Malaysian media, this was stated by the Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said so far, nine countries had expressed their interest to enter into an agreement with Malaysia on the transfer of international prisoners. The countries are Iran, Latvia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Romania, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Currently, there are about 2,000 foreigners in Malaysian prisons who are eligible for the transfer, he said, adding that more than 1,700 Malaysians are serving a term of imprisonment abroad.