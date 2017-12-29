Azerbaijan and Israel study new prospects for cooperation

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The trip to Pirallahi opened possibilities for cooperation in different fields, such as renewable energy, desalination of sea water, tourism, fishery, pharmaceutics, greenhouses and water management.

Report informs citing the Israeli Embassy to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Dan Stav and his deputy Mrs. Avital Rosenberg paid an official visit to Pirallahi region. They met with the Governor of the region Mr. Vasif Hasanov, who briefed them about the region and the development that occurred in the past few years, including the opening of a modern bridge that connects Pirallahi island with the Absheron peninsula, the planning of a touristic city along the cost and other development and renovation plans for the region. The delegation visited the Nerekend fishery complex and were briefed about the fish market and about the work that has been done in order to clean the seaside and the future development of water tourism in this area. The delegation was very impressed with all the work that has been done in quite a short period of time.

Later on they visited the Industrial Park and the High Technology Park, where the Ambassador and his team were briefed about the development possibilities in the field of pharmaceuticals, computer technologies, space research equipment and more. The delegation visited “Absheronneft” OGPD, and were briefed about the history of the oil industry in the region and visited the solar energy park, where they were informed about development of the alternative energy sector in the Pirallahi region. The delegation was deeply impressed with all the work that has been done in the region and the modern infrastructure that corresponds with very high standards.