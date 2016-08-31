Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs discussed implementation of Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the meeting in Baku, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili with his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade has discussed the joint transport and energy projects, Report informs referring to the Sputnik-Georgia.

During the meeting, the heads of governments noted the positive dynamics in cooperation of countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

"Attention has been paid to the large-scale transport and energy projects of regional scale, which jointly carried out particularly by Georgia and Azerbaijan. Especially were mentioned the Southern Gas Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway projects", stated in the press service of the head of the Georgian government.