Azerbaijan and Georgia tend to deepen cooperation

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, statement of the administration of the Georgian government declares.

The sides discussed the development of good neighborly relations and issues of strategic cooperation. The parties expressed their desire to deepen the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in different directions.