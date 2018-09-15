Azerbaijan and Chile abolished visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov paid a visit to Chile.

Report informs, this was said in a statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile.

During the visit, Khalafov met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Chile, Carolina Valdivia.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, held political consultations.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was signed between foreign ministries on the abolition of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, service and official passports.