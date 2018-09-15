 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Chile abolished visa regime for holders of diplomatic passports

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov paid a visit to Chile.

    Report informs, this was said in a statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile.

    During the visit, Khalafov met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Chile, Carolina Valdivia.

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, held political consultations.

    At the end of the meeting, an agreement was signed between foreign ministries on the abolition of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, service and official passports.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi