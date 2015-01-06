Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed implementation of joint projects

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Nikolai Patskevich.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy and Industry, Shahin Mustafayev praised the role of reciprocal visits and meetings in expanding cooperation. He stressed the importance of meetings in in terms of the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between two countries, implementation of joint projects in the fields of economy and industry, as well as other issues of bilateral agenda.