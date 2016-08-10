Azerbaijan allocates 100 000 USD to people injured during Turkish coup attempt

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ 100 000 USD has been allocated on behalf of Azerbaijani people for treatment of the people injured during Turkish coup attempt.

Report informs, Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Chairman, Haj Allahshukur Pashazade said in the meeting with the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBBM) Speaker Ismail Kahraman in Ankara.

The CMO Chairman prayed for July 15 event victims, wished recovery to injured people.

Expressing his gratitude for high attention and the assistance, Ismail Kahraman stated that decent response of President Ilham Aliyev to slanderous speech by Armenian President at the Prague summit dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the 'Eastern Partnership' program of the European Union on April 24, 2014, saying 'Turkish representatives are absent, but I'm here and I will give your answer' is a true example of brotherhood and that it will remain in the memory of Turkish people forever.

Interesting points on the history of Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations remembered during the meeting, current state of the relations was highly appreciated.

During his speech at IX Eurasian Islamic Council Consultations Conference in Ankara, A.Pashazade expressed Azerbaijan's serious concern over July 15 coup attempt in Turkey and provided detailed information about resolute stand demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev regarding support for the Turkish people and state.

He also drew attention into continuation of the occupation policy of aggressor Armenia against Azerbaijan as well as into severe terrorist attacks repeatedly committed against Azerbaijani people by Armenians.