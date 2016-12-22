Azebaijani MFA: Konstantin Zatulin concerned over Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the statements by Russian MP Konstantin Zatulinin Yerevan.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani MFA, H.Hajiyev said that being an instrument in hands of Armenia and Armenian lobby circles, K.Zatulin is seriously concerned about dynamic and continuous development of strategic partnership relations and good neighborhood between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as traditional friendship of the peoples.

According to him, concern and frustration of K.Zatulin will increase, who is less informed about comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Because we have numerous and large-scale new projects and initiatives for further development of cooperation in all fields between Azerbaijan and Russia for the benefit of our peoples," H.Hajiyev said.

Notably, MP K.Zatulin is known for his pro-Armenian stand.