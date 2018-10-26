Arye Gut: Azerbaijan is a leader in the region

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan is the leader of the region on political and economic projects, Israeli expert Arye Gut said.

Report informs that Arye Gut was speaking at the panel session "Role of cultural diversity in sustainable development" within the 6th Baku International Humanitarian forum.

He noted that though today the South Caucasus is a very complicated and conflict-prone region, Azerbaijan has been able to pursue its multi-vector policy and achieve great success.

"Despite Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of ancestral Azerbaijani lands and ethnic cleansing against its residents, the principle of peaceful coexistence with its neighbors remained the basis of Azerbaijan's foreign and domestic policy," he said.

He also stressed that Israel supports and enjoys the development of Azerbaijan, as well as supports and recognizes the territorial integrity of the country.