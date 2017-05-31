Antonio Guterres: I count on Azerbaijan's active contribution to help build a stronger UN

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.
We are living through a time of great promise but also deep insecurity. I began the year by issuing an appeal for peace around the world. All that we strive for as a human family – dignity, and justice, progress and prosperity - depends on peace. These values are enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and bind us together.
In celebrating your country, I also recognize how, at a time of growing division around the world, the diversity of the United Nations strengthens our common work and affirms our common humanity.
As you mark this special day, I count on your country’s active engagement and contribution to help build a stronger United Nations and advance our shared efforts to ensure peace, development and human rights for all.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook