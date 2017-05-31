Antonio Guterres: I count on Azerbaijan's active contribution to help build a stronger UN

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

We are living through a time of great promise but also deep insecurity. I began the year by issuing an appeal for peace around the world. All that we strive for as a human family – dignity, and justice, progress and prosperity - depends on peace. These values are enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and bind us together.

In celebrating your country, I also recognize how, at a time of growing division around the world, the diversity of the United Nations strengthens our common work and affirms our common humanity.

As you mark this special day, I count on your country’s active engagement and contribution to help build a stronger United Nations and advance our shared efforts to ensure peace, development and human rights for all.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."