Ambassador: Russia wants Azerbaijan to be developed as a stable, independent and strong state

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "25 years is not an end, but beginning of the history. New opportunities are opened before Azerbaijan, but there are also new challenges. Russia wants Azerbaijan to be developed as a stable, independent and strong state. We have no more interest than to have such a neighbor on our southern borders." Report informs, an article of the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin "Russia and Azerbaijan - 25 years in recent history," published in the collection of articles dedicated to the 25th anniversary of development of Azerbaijan as an independent state.

"Today, 25 years later, we can state with satisfaction that the two countries have been able to build a model of relationship, to fully meet our new national interests and serve our international and regional security.

'For 25 years, Azerbaijan has turned to Russia's strategic partner. Its value evidenced by factors such as the proximity to Russia's North Caucasus, status of the Caspian state, economic potential, unique role in energy issues, as well as a sincere desire for mutual understanding with Russia", the article says.

The Ambassador stressed that Russia's cooperation with Azerbaijan covers the full range of political, trade-economic and humanitarian nature. "In terms of trade and economic relations, Russia is among the leading international partners of Azerbaijan, and in the non-oil sector, our country is generally its partner number one. Russia and Azerbaijan are actively cooperating in the military-technical field supporting military communications", said V. Dorokhin.

Notably, an author of the idea of drawing up of the collection of articles is the Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Head of Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration Novruz Mammadov. The book contains articles of the ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, 49 countries and heads of international organizations: the UN, EU, TurkPA, TRACECA.