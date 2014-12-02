Ambassador: Romania is interested in deepening the economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Romania is interested in deepening the economic cooperation with Azerbaijan through implementation of sustantial projects, including atracting Azeri investment to Romania and development of the interconnector Azerbaijan, Georgia-Romania-Hungary. Report informs, this was stated by the Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu at the event devoted to the National Day of Romania.

He claimed that, discussions held by the Prime Minister of Romania in Baku in June 2013 and June 2014 were an excellent platform for the development of cooperation projects in the economic field.

He also highlighted the opportunities created at the regional level by the project of the transport corridor between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, using the advantage held out by the port of Constanta and the Danube river for ensuring access to markets in Europe.

The Ambassador highly appreciated the level of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania: "Romania and Azerbaijan are succesfully implementing the measures included in the Action Plan of the Strategic Partnership, signed in 2011, in all fields it refers to: political dialogue, economic cooperation and investment, cooperation in the fields of energy and security, cooperation in multilateral framework, development of human contacts and cooperation in the field of culture.

Daniel Cristian Ciobanu informed that Romania would continue to support deepening of Azerbaijan's relations with NATO and the EU.