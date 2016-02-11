 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Number of tourists from UAE to Azerbaijan will increase sharply

    5000 UAE nationals visited Azerbaijan last year

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are at a high level."

    Report informs, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, Dashgin Shikarov said.

    Touching upon economic relations, the ambassador said that the UAE is mainly buys agricultural products from Azerbaijan. D.Shikarov added that certain steps taken to increase cooperation in the non-oil sector, which is declared a priority in Azerbaijan.

    Speaking of turnover, D.Shikarov said that last year the level of trade amounted to 60 mln USD.

    At the end the ambassador said that in the second half of the year Baku will host the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE intergovernmental commission.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi