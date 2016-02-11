Ambassador: Number of tourists from UAE to Azerbaijan will increase sharply

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are at a high level."

Report informs, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, Dashgin Shikarov said.

Touching upon economic relations, the ambassador said that the UAE is mainly buys agricultural products from Azerbaijan. D.Shikarov added that certain steps taken to increase cooperation in the non-oil sector, which is declared a priority in Azerbaijan.

Speaking of turnover, D.Shikarov said that last year the level of trade amounted to 60 mln USD.

At the end the ambassador said that in the second half of the year Baku will host the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE intergovernmental commission.