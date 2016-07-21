Ambassador: "Azerbaijani citizens could travel to Turkey as previously”

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Announcement of a state emergency in Turkey doesn’t mean the restriction of individual freedoms."

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference.

According to him, there is no need to create the tension: "Only those who organized the July 15 incident should concern. Azerbaijani citizens could travel to Turkey as previously, they will visit Turkey in the same manner. Look, France also has announced a state of emergency a while ago. But thousands of people were able to walk freely in this country. The same now will be in Turkey. There is no reason for concern."