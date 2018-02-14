Ambassador: Azerbaijan's withdrawal from the Council of Europe not on agenda

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's withdrawal from the Council of Europe and PACE is not on the agenda.

Report informs, representative of the Council of Europe in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Zoltan Hernes said.

"Azerbaijan is a full member of the Council of Europe and the PACE, and in general conducts an active activity. Azerbaijani delegation was particularly active at the last PACE session in January. The head of the delegation, Samad Seyidov, was elected Vice President of the PACE, so there is no such issue on the agenda", Hernes added.

Commenting on the PACE's intention to observe the course of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, the representative of the Council of Europe said: "We have received an official invitation from the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Azerbaijan. We have regular meetings with the CEC representatives. Now technical talks on monitoring process are underway".