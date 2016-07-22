Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Mexico have prospects for cooperation in oil sector

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 21, 2016 the Ambassador of Mexico in the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Rodrigo Labardini, accompanied by the Head of Competitive Technological Intelligence Unit of the Mexican Petroleum Institute (IMP), met with the Director of the Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, Mr. Fakhraddin Ismayilov.

Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, in the beginning of the meeting, Director Fakhraddin Ismayilov welcomed guests and spoke about the history of the institute. He said that the institute is dedicated to survey various topics, some of them are geological and geophysical study of deposits; the preparation of oil and gas deposits; oil industry economics and management; protection of environment and ecological balance; preparation, reservation and solution of transportation problems of hydrocarbon products, and development of regulatory documents and their registration in the state authority.

He added that in the institute are working 22 doctors and 188 candidates of science and achieved more than 1,200 discoveries since it has been opened.

In his turn, Victor Ortiz gave a brief information about the work of IMP for more than 50 years, said that currently it has 3,000 employees, 58 research projects, 21 training centers, 12 specialized laboratories and 900 patents granted.

He said that since its foundation, the IMP work directly in the development of technology and research in the energy sector.

Ambassador Rodrigo Labardini, meanwhile, spoke about bilateral relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, noting that as oil-producing countries exist prospects for cooperation in oil sector.

Both sides agreed to make reciprocal visits by oil sector specialists to its facilities in order to find points of interest and elaborate new research projects.