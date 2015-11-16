Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Azerbaijan has always been close to France in fight against terrorism

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade signed the book of condolences at the Embassy of France in Baku. Report informs, a book of condolences was opened today at the embassy in regard with the victims of terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13.

After a number of foreign countries, religious and community leaders visited the Embassy to express their sorrow and solidarity with France.

Talking about the terrorist attack in Paris, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said that, Azerbaijan has always been close to France in the fight against terrorism. "The fact that some forces took France as a goal is not by chance. I believe that France will not deviate from its path and will continue fighting against terrorism".

In turn, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez thanked A.Pashazade for support.