Ali Huseynli: Recognizing so-called "genocide", Austria declined the responsibility

Report informs, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Structuring of the Milli Majlis, Ali Huseynli said, speaking at the presentation of the documentary "Çanakkale 100: fraternal assistance" and the video "Song of Çanakkale"

According to the MP, the work of several creative people is commendable.

The parliamentarian believes it - real citizenship.

Referring to the Battle of Canakkale, the MP said that, the battle was one of the brightest pages of the First World War. Together with the Turks, the Battle of Çanakkale was attended by Azerbaijanis. Historians must investigate the activities of the Turkish and Caucasian Muslims in this direction. Recognizing so-called 'genocide', Austria declined the responsibility.