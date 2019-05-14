Ali Ahmadov comments on new agreement between Azerbaijan and EU

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/fe65ca50fdc45380c8806d8443e35bec/250e8ab8-0785-4173-8c43-aa75de2cc159_292.jpg

"Azerbaijan cooperates with the European Union in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and attaches great importance to this," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told journalists.

“Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with all international organizations, including the European Union. According to the President of Azerbaijan, protection of the interests of Azerbaijan will prevail. Azerbaijan's interests will be taken into consideration in any cooperation ".

He noted that there are no problems with cooperation with different organizations and states: "Azerbaijan does not have any problems in cooperation with other countries, apart from Armenia. Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with any international organization that respects the interests of Azerbaijan. "

Ahmadov said that works and discussions on the agreement with the European Union are underway: “The agreement will be signed when both sides agree."