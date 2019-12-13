Albania receives humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan

Albania received humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Foreign Ministry.

On November 26, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Albania. On behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, the government of Azerbaijan has allocated humanitarian aid in the amount of 500,000 euros to help in the aftermath of the incident.

At a meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece Anar Huseynov and Albanian Ambassador to Greece Ardiana Hobdari, the Albanian side was given a symbolic check in connection with the assistance provided.

On behalf of his country Hobdari thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance and expressed hope for further development of friendly relations between the two countries.