Agreement to be signed on Azerbaijan's participation in Expo-2017

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rapil Zhoshibayev, First Deputy of Kazakhstan FM, Commissioner of Astana Expo-2017 international specialized exhibition will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, R. Zhoshibayev will visit Baku on December 4.

In the framework of visit meeting will be held with Natig Aliyev, Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Commissioner of Expo-2017 Azerbaijani section. Agreement will be signed in the meeting regarding Azerbaijan's participation in Astana Expo-2017 international specialized exhibition.