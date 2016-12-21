Agenda of PACE next winter session revealed

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of next winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been revealed.

Report informs citing the press service of the assembly, the next plenary session will be held on January 23-27.

During the session, elections of the PACE President and Vice Presidents as well judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) will be held. The parliamentarians will discuss the reports on the results of monitoring of presidential elections in Bulgaria and parliamentary elections in Macedonia.

On January 24, European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will make speeches before PACE MPs and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis on January 25.

Also issue of attacks on journalists and media freedom in Europe, humanitarian crisis in Gaza, functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine and others will be discussed.