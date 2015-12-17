Agenda of PACE winter session revealed

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg, January 25-29. Report informs referring to the PACE press service, the session will discuss two reports on Azerbaijan.

On January 26, the session will discuss the report "Escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan" by Robert Walter (United Kingdom) and report of the deputy Milica Markovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) "Residents of border regions of Azerbaijan deliberately deprived of water".

Also as part of the session, address of the Bulgarian President, Rosen Plevneliev is expected.

Deputies will discuss issues such as immigration crisis in Europe, foreign militants fighting in Syria and Iraq, the strengthening of defense and the role of human rights in the countries of the Council of Europe, elections of judges to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).