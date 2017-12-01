Afghan FM: We are grateful to Azerbaijan for contribution to economic development of region

© AFP

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Afghanistan is grateful to Azerbaijan for its contribution to the economic development of the region.

Report informs, Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani said speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ministerial Conference "Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region" within the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku.

According to him, next meeting within the framework of the project Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process will be held next year in Turkey.

"Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is a good platform for cooperation. We welcome the results achieved by all of us in the development of Afghanistan. This platform will help the development of the region as a whole, fight against extremism and terrorism and will bring stability to the region", he said.