Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense is on visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ms. Laura Cooper, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense is on visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the press service of the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

In frames of the visit to Baku, L. Cooper will hold a number of meetings with officials, during which they will discuss the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the prospects for their development.