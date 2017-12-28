64 foreign embassies, 4 General Consulates accredited in Azerbaijan

© Report
Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ This year Peru and Costa-Rica opened embassies in Azerbaijan.
Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference summing up the results of 2017.
According to him, 64 foreign embassies, representatives of 12 international organizations and 4 General Consulates function in Azerbaijan.
H. Hajiyev added that Honorary Consuls of Azerbaijan were appointed to Austria, Sudan and Djibouti and Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul was appointed to Azerbaijan.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook