    64 foreign embassies, 4 General Consulates accredited in Azerbaijan

    Peru and Costa-Rica opened embassies in Azerbaijan this year
    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ This year Peru and Costa-Rica opened embassies in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev said at a press conference summing up the results of 2017.

    According to him, 64 foreign embassies, representatives of 12 international organizations and 4 General Consulates function in Azerbaijan.

    H. Hajiyev added that Honorary Consuls of Azerbaijan were appointed to Austria, Sudan and Djibouti and Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul was appointed to Azerbaijan. 

