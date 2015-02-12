36th anniversary of Iranian Islamic Revolution marked in Baku

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku on Wednesday celebrated the 36th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Report informs.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku on Wednesday celebrated the 36th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsun Pakayin highlighting the development of Iran's revolution over the past 36 years noted that great progress has been achieved over the years in various fields. He said that the constructive cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan is of strategic importance.

Expanding the existing relations between the two countries is one of the main objectives, he added. Recent high-level mutual visits, including meetings between the two countries, have given strong impetus to the further development of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador noted that the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission was an important contribution to the development of economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Mr. Pakayin expressed his confidence that strengthening of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will contribute to the settlement of regional conflicts.

Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev congratulated the people of Iran on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev on 36th anniversary of victory and conveyed the Azerbaijani President's best wishes.

Touching upon the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, the Minister said that friendly relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in ancient history. He emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits in expansion of economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Minister hailed the two countries’ Presidents four times meeting during the past year as the highest indicator of significance to the development of relations.

Mr. Mustafayev noted that a solid legal basis for relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Iran. More than 30 documents were signed in the economic sphere. Both countries closely collaborate on the international organizations, he added.

The event brought together officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan and public figures.