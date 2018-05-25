100th anniversary of ADR will be celebrated in French Senate

Paris. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ A roundtable dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan will be held in the French Senate on May 29.

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event, which will be organized by the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, supported by Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and the French Senate's France-Caucasus Friendship Group, Senator Alain Houpert.

Gilles Guthier, Research Director of Practical Schools on Higher Education and Ph.D. in Higher School of Social Sciences Georges Mamulia.