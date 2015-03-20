World Cup calendar to be held in Qatar unveiled

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ The calendar of the World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022 officially unveiled.

Report informs, citing the official website of FIFA, yesterday at the meeting, executive committee of the supreme Football Association decided that the marathon will continue 28 days.So, championship, which will involve 32 countries, will be launched on November 21, 2022 and will end on 18 December.

Since 1930 World Cup for the first time will be held in winter.