UEFA rounds up Zabit Samedov among Qarabag celebrity fans

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League changed celebrity fans.

Report informs, Zabit Samedov was presented as a new celebrity fan in a relevant article.

The article says, Azerbaijan's top kick-boxer is a fan of the Horsemen, sending out a message on his Instagram account, backing the club ahead of their group stage campaign, saying: "We will be praying for you, guys. You are my heroes. God go with you. You are the best."

Notably, Zabit Samedov replaced Bahram Bagirzade as a celebrity fan.