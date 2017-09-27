 Top
    Close photo mode

    UEFA rounds up Zabit Samedov among Qarabag celebrity fans

    Azerbaijan's top kick-boxer replaced Bahram Bagirzade

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League changed celebrity fans.

    Report informs, Zabit Samedov was presented as a new celebrity fan in a relevant article.

    The article says, Azerbaijan's top kick-boxer is a fan of the Horsemen, sending out a message on his Instagram account, backing the club ahead of their group stage campaign, saying: "We will be praying for you, guys. You are my heroes. God go with you. You are the best."

    Notably, Zabit Samedov replaced Bahram Bagirzade as a celebrity fan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi