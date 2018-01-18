UEFA announces changes in number of teams in European Championships over last three seasons

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA disclosed the changes on the number of teams in the Supreme Leagues of European countries over the last three seasons.

Report informs referring to the official website of UEFA, as compared with 2015/2016 season, the highest increase was observed in Bulgarian championship. The number of teams in the Supreme League of this country increased from 10 to 14. The lowest decrease was observed in Georgia. The number of participants in the main league of neighboring country decreased from 14 to 10. Apart from Georgia, the number of participants in the Supreme League of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina have also decreased.

The increase was registered in Bulgaria, Belarus, Denmark, Latvia, Macedonia and Malta. There are four countries with 20 teams in their supreme leagues: England, Spain, France and Italy. Armenia has the lowest number - six teams. Currently eight teams participate in the championships of Azerbaijan, Andorra, Lithuania and Latvia.

Ten teams participated in Azerbaijan Premeir League of 2015/2016 season. Currently the number of elite representatives is eight.

The total number of clubs in all 55 European top-division leagues is 713.