    Today Gabala FC plays against Panathinaikos

    Club will play its first match at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan's Gabala FC will play its first match in the Europa League 3rd qualifying round.

    Report informs, rival will be Greek FC Panathinaikos.

    Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, first match

    July 27

    22:30. Panathinaikos (Greece) – Gabala (Azerbaijan)

    Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain)

    Assistant referee: Diego Barbero Sevilla, César Manuel Noval Font (Spain)

    Fourth official: Mario Melero López (Spain)

    Referee inspector: Leslie Irvine (Northern Ireland)

    UEFA official: Janis Mezeckis (Latvia)

    Athens. Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

    Notably, the second leg will be held on August 3 at Bakcell Arena in Baku.

