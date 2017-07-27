Today Gabala FC plays against Panathinaikos

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan's Gabala FC will play its first match in the Europa League 3rd qualifying round.

Report informs, rival will be Greek FC Panathinaikos.

Europa League, 3rd qualifying round, first match

July 27

22:30. Panathinaikos (Greece) – Gabala (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Spain)

Assistant referee: Diego Barbero Sevilla, César Manuel Noval Font (Spain)

Fourth official: Mario Melero López (Spain)

Referee inspector: Leslie Irvine (Northern Ireland)

UEFA official: Janis Mezeckis (Latvia)

Athens. Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium

Notably, the second leg will be held on August 3 at Bakcell Arena in Baku.